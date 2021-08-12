Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Exclusive: Apple's child protection features spark concern within its own ranks -sources

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc. logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar. Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. By Joseph Menn...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Products#Apple Inc#Fbi#Child Protection#Reuters#Streetinsider Premium#Reuters#Fbi#Iphone#Chinese#Icloud#National
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
Country
China
Related
TechnologyPosted by
pymnts

Big Tech Compliance Tracker: Senate Bill Targets App Store Payments; Facebook/Giphy Merger Worries UK Regulator

Here’s the latest news from the technology industry, which is coming under increasing global scrutiny. U.S. Sens. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota introduced legislation Wednesday (Aug. 11) to allow app developers to use third-party payments services and stores as well as set rules governing the portals themselves.
U.S. Politicswearebreakingnews.com

US Senators Present Bill To Regulate Apple And Google App Stores | Voice Of America

WASHINGTON DC – A trio of senators introduced a bill that would regulate the app stores of companies, which they say have too much control over the market, including those of Apple Inc and Google of Alphabet Inc. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Amy Klobuchar, both Democrats, teamed up with Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn to sponsor the bill, which would bar large app stores from requiring app providers to use their payment system. It would also prevent them from punishing applications that offer different prices or conditions through another application store or payment system. “This predatory abuse by Apple and Google strikes me as deeply offensive in many ways,” Blumenthal said in an interview Wednesday. “Their power has reached a point where they are affecting the entire economy by stifling and strangling innovation.” Russia fines Apple $ 12 million for monopolistic practices Russia intended that electronic devices sold there carry pre-installed Russian applications. Apple hasn’t done it yet. Critics say Moscow wants to control the internet. Blumenthal said he hoped a supplementary bill would be introduced in the House of Representatives “very soon.” The bill would also prohibit stores from using non-public information from apps to compete with them. Tile, which makes labels to help consumers find lost items, complained earlier this year that Apple was launching AirTags as a rival product. Apple’s control over the apps that come onto its platform and its 15-30% commissions on digital sales have come under scrutiny from regulators. A federal judge is reviewing testimonies on this issue to rule on an antitrust lawsuit filed by “Fortnite” creator Epic Games. Epic also sued Google for its app store practices, as did a large group of state attorneys general who allege that Google illegally tried to maintain a monopoly on its Android phone app store. Connect with the Voice of America! Subscribe to our YouTube channel and activate notifications; or, follow us on social networks: Facebook, Twitter.
NFLApple Insider

Apple research outlines ways iPhone digital IDs may be checked in future

Apple's system for creating a digital ID on an iPhone could use iBeacon-like connection to initially authenticate a person, before secure communications between two parties starts. Apple is in the process of enabling support for digital IDs and driver licenses in iOS 15, along with other secure keys and identification...
TechnologyPosted by
Benzinga

Why Apple Is A 'Top Tech Name' To Own Right Now

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares raced back to all-time highs Monday amid optimism concerning its imminent hardware releases. The Apple Analyst: Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained an Outperform rating and $185 price target on Apple shares. The Apple Thesis: Wedbush's Asia supply chain checks for the second half indicates iPhone builds...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Benzinga

Rumors on Apple iPhone 13: Anticipated September Debut

Excitement is building for the debut of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)’s new iPhone 13, as an anticipated September release draws closer. Analysts expect the new iPhone to have an updated appearance along with significant upgrades over the iPhone 12. What To Expect: According to published leaks, Apple will be offering...
BusinessPhone Arena

People leaving Apple: report says three departments are losing employees

Apple is one of these super-successful companies that rarely has a product go by unnoticed. It has a steady foothold in pretty much every market it’s in — smartphones, tablets, computers, and even headphones (though it doesn’t do super-well with its set top boxes and smart speakers). Which is why it’s always worth taking note when there’s a rise in resignations.
ElectronicsBenzinga

Watch For These New Product Launches From Apple This Fall: Mark Gurman

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is preparing to launch several new products this fall, including new iPhones, Apple Watches, updated AirPods, the revamped iPad mini and redesigned MacBook Pros, according to Mark Gurman, a leading Apple watcher. What Happened: Apple will hold multiple events this year, with the first event likely...
Businesstechgig.com

Google vs Apple: Which is a better workplace for techies?

Google and Apple both come under the category of the American multinational technology companies that are ruling the market. Google specialises in Internet-related services and products that involve cloud computing, hardware, software, a search engine, and online advertising technologies whereas. Apple Inc. specialises in computer software, consumer electronics, and online...
BusinessMacdaily News

Apple’s iCloud, Health, and Artificial Intelligence teams see significant departures

Apple’s iCloud, Health, and Artificial Intelligence teams are seeing departures, Mark Gurman reports via his “Power On” newsletter for Bloomberg News. Some Apple employees tell me that a notable number of engineers are departing Apple’s cloud services, health and AI groups. Here are two big names: Emily Fox, in charge of Health AI research, is departing for a university position starting later this year, and Ruslan Meshenberg, who was a leader on Apple’s cloud infrastructure team after serving as a Netflix VP, just left for Google…
Internetsiliconangle.com

Google and Facebook detail plans for new 190-terabit subsea internet cable

Google LLC and Facebook Inc. are participating in a project to build a new 7,450-mile subsea cable that will connect Japan, Taiwan, Guam, the Philippines, Indonesia and Singapore. The companies announced the project this morning. The cable is called Apricot and will be capable of transporting 190 terabits of data...
Businessdallassun.com

Former Apple CEO Gil Amelio Joins Cirus Foundation

Data ownership initiative Cirus Foundation welcomes former CEO at Apple Inc. Gil Amelio as its Senior Advisor. The company is confident that his experience in technology and telecommunications will lead it towards the ambitious goal of ushering an online Ownership Economy. One where data management and privacy are returned to users thanks to blockchain technology.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Apple Ordered To Pay $300M In Royalties Over Wireless Technology Patent

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been ordered to pay $300 million over the use of the company’s wireless technology in iPhones and other products. What Happened: A Texas judge upheld a jury's decision that Apple owes royalties to PanOptis Patent Management and its Optis Cellular and Unwired Planet units for patents held by the company on the LTE cellular standard. Optis says Apple products that utilized 4G networks were using its patented technology.

Comments / 0

Community Policy