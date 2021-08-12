Exclusive: Apple's child protection features spark concern within its own ranks -sources

WASHINGTON DC – A trio of senators introduced a bill that would regulate the app stores of companies, which they say have too much control over the market, including those of Apple Inc and Google of Alphabet Inc. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Amy Klobuchar, both Democrats, teamed up with Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn to sponsor the bill, which would bar large app stores from requiring app providers to use their payment system. It would also prevent them from punishing applications that offer different prices or conditions through another application store or payment system. “This predatory abuse by Apple and Google strikes me as deeply offensive in many ways,” Blumenthal said in an interview Wednesday. “Their power has reached a point where they are affecting the entire economy by stifling and strangling innovation.” Russia fines Apple $ 12 million for monopolistic practices Russia intended that electronic devices sold there carry pre-installed Russian applications. Apple hasn’t done it yet. Critics say Moscow wants to control the internet. Blumenthal said he hoped a supplementary bill would be introduced in the House of Representatives “very soon.” The bill would also prohibit stores from using non-public information from apps to compete with them. Tile, which makes labels to help consumers find lost items, complained earlier this year that Apple was launching AirTags as a rival product. Apple’s control over the apps that come onto its platform and its 15-30% commissions on digital sales have come under scrutiny from regulators. A federal judge is reviewing testimonies on this issue to rule on an antitrust lawsuit filed by “Fortnite” creator Epic Games. Epic also sued Google for its app store practices, as did a large group of state attorneys general who allege that Google illegally tried to maintain a monopoly on its Android phone app store. Connect with the Voice of America! Subscribe to our YouTube channel and activate notifications; or, follow us on social networks: Facebook, Twitter.