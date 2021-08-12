Help changing language

Cancel
I'm not sure if this means anything but my Sony Smartwatch 3. name says: Sony Smartwatch 3 42A5. I just want to confirm if I can change the language to Korean?. I read a manual online for the SWR50 and it says Korean is available. Is it available for all...

Technology
Need to change careers? This AI tool can help

Car manufacturing workers, long haul airline pilots, coal workers, shop assistants—many employees are forced to undertake the difficult and sometimes distressing challenge of finding a new occupation quickly due to technological and economic change, or crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic. To make the job transition process easier, and increase...
Google reveals new tools and big changes to help protect kids online

Google has announced a variety of new digital tools and changes to products designed to better protect young users while they’re online. The announcement comes only days after Apple revealed its controversial decision to proactively check images on users’ devices to detect harmful content and help prevent the exploitation of minors.
Messenger Bubbles or Chat Heads? And dual 5G? (Xiaomi.eu)

Hello guys! I'm about to install Xiaomi.eu ROM on my Poco F2 Pro (still haven't decided between weekly and stable) and I have 2 questions (the 2nd may be silly) 1) Chat heads from Messenger are the good old ones or we still have these new bad bubbles?. 2) Your...
Snapchat detects my screenshots

I wasn't able to find any kind of root modules what can make screenshotting [with the power and the volume down button] undetectable for aplications, can this be done without using an app?. XPrivacyLua Really simple to use privacy manager for Android 6.0 Marshmallow and later (successor of XPrivacy). Revoking...
Sideloading wifi calling/texting firmware?

I have an unlocked Moto G7 using Net10 as my service provider. I do not seem to have access to WiFi Calling/Texting. I was told that since my phone is unlocked it may be missing the firmware to enable this feature and it my be possible to load it manually?
Download the Google Pixel 5a wallpapers right here!

The Google Pixel 5a has been making rounds in various leaks for some time now. Leaks and rumors have revealed plenty about this upcoming affordable smartphone, including its design, probable specifications, and even pricing. With the official launch reportedly right around the corner, we have obtained new wallpapers from the Pixel 5a.
Tools That Help English Language Learners Online and In Person

Heather Bradley is an ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) teacher in Silver Spring, Maryland, where she teaches adult ESOL students. When the English proficiency assessment her program uses moved online several years ago, many of its corresponding course materials also went virtual, making her program’s transition to distance learning less difficult materials-wise. Yet towards the end of their first semester of virtual learning, Bradley began encouraging her students to write their notes on paper.
Society has changed – no one wants help in a store anymore

(CUSTOMER SERVICE) Times are changing in the retail environment: a once customer-service driven experience is evolving into a minimalistic customer service approach. Once upon a time, good retail management meant good customer service skills – asking customers if they needed assistance, helping them decide what looked best on them, and politely stalking customers to insure a sale was completed.
Google is rolling out a new Material You-inspired time picker UI in its Android apps

Google unveiled the latest iteration of its Material design language — Material You — at I/O earlier this year. Since then, the company has been preparing to update its apps to follow the new design language, adding new elements bit by bit. Over the last few months, we’ve spotted quite a few of these changes in Google Chrome, Google Messages, Google Contacts, and more. The company is now rolling out a Material You redesign for the time picker UI in its Android apps.
Fixed Black Background after Update to 12.5.2.0 stable

So I´ve updated my xiaomi 10 Pro to MIUI 12.5.2.0 stable. The Update reseted all my settings and I can´t change my background on start and lock screen. Iam using the nova launcher and tried other launcher (like the system launcher) but nothing happened. So I installed different Wallpaper Apps and nothing happened.
Lock screen bug? Phone is locking without any interference

Ok. So that what's happening to me for a while. I got xiaomi Poco f2 pro, and my phone is locking without any interference. I can watch YouTube, Netflix, i can use discord, my phone can just lie on on the table and suddenly he is locked. Weird is that my main lock screen have wallpaper with cat (for post purpose i will say IMAGE 1) and my desktop where I got all my apps IMAGE 2. so everytime when it locks by it self it has IMAGE 2. not screen lock image. Desktop.
How do I Resolve Error Code -13 When Installing an App

A developer reported that an app downloaded from AppGallery could not be installed. After checking the message to find out more details about the error, I discovered that the error message was actually "Conflicting provider (Error code: -13)", indicating that ContentProvider of the downloaded app conflicted with that of an existing app. The system also provided a description of the error and recommended a solution.
Boot into Debian or Arch possible on Smartphone? Universal Image for most Devices?

I am asking myself it is possibe to direkt boot a debian ARM Port or ARCH Linux ARM Port (maybe from SD Card) on my Smartphone? I saw lots of videos booting a Linux on Top of Android but i would like to "natively" run a OS. Where a Custom ROM typically has drivers for a special type of device i am thinking if a very generel distribution could detect most of the devices hardware...
Odin: Stuck at Prism.img

I updated my exynos S20 to latest FW via Smart Switch from PC. On 92% it stucked. I left it several minutes, but it did not helped. I have blue screen with message - Secure check fail: (Radio). See attachement. I tried to download the full FW package from sammobile...
Try to run compiled image

Hello, I try compile my first image (Android 11) for Xiaomi Redmi Note 9, codename merlin (Stock Android version 10). Compilation of ROM passed (no errors, few warnings) but when I try install and boot system is unbotable. I noticed that my compiled zip have a files:. Code:. Archive: lineage-18.1-20210816-UNOFFICIAL-merlin.zip...
Bootloop after uninstalling Magisk any solution?

Hi guys i rooted my m30 using magisk for few months ago and i realized i cant use any bank application in my phone and that is really uncovenient. so i decided i want to unroot my phone, i tried to uninstalled the magisk from the application, after the system reboot my phone stuck in bootloop. the only way to escape the bootloop is to install magisk again. can someone help me to unroot my phone without any problem from bootloop? Any replies is appreciated.
If You Hear This When You Answer the Phone, Hang Up Immediately

In the era of overactive group texts and social media overload, getting a phone call from a friend or loved one with good news has become something of a special event again. Unfortunately, it's also become next to impossible to figure out which incoming calls are from someone you actually want to speak to and not just another annoying robocall. And even though those anonymous spam calls might seem like they're just a nuisance, they can actually be targeted scams that can put your personal information at risk. Thankfully, officials at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) say there are a few simple tricks that can tell you when you should hang up the phone immediately—and others that can help cut back on unwanted calls altogether. Read on to see how you can spare yourself from having to cut the cord.

