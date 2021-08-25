Cancel
Environment

Tropical system likely in the Gulf by this weekend

By Your Local Weather Experts
WWL
WWL
 11 days ago

We continue to watch the tropics closely as three disturbances are swirling in the Atlantic Basin. Two of the disturbances are way out in the Atlantic and are not expected to get near the United States.

The disturbance we are watching is a tropical wave called Invest 99-L in the southern Caribbean Sea. We'll have to track this one closely over the coming days.

Invest 99-L has a high chance of becoming a depression or tropical storm by Friday or Saturday as it approaches the northwest Caribbean. Models are still struggling because no storm has formed, but most models do show it developing into something and moving into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend.

The big question right now is where is the system headed once it reaches the Gulf.

The main steering feature will be a ridge of high pressure over the southeast United States. This ridge of high pressure will block any potential systems and send them westward.

The path will depend on exactly where and how strong this high pressure will be. If it stays strong and scoots a little to the west, it could shield southeast Louisiana from potential systems and send whatever develops toward southern Texas. If the high pressure weakens and stays farther east, that could allow a tropical system to take a more easterly path that could put it close to southeast Louisiana.

Unfortunately, it's still too early to say with confidence who sees impacts from this system. With an undeveloped system like Invest 99-L, models likely won't come into agreement until a tight center of circulation forms, which might not happen until the weekend. We'll also have to keep watching to see how the blocking high develops this weekend and early next week.

People from Texas to Mississippi should follow this system closely as we head into the weekend. It could bring impacts to parts of the northern Gulf Coast by Monday or Tuesday. Check back for updates.

Video Forecast:

Here's the latest forecast from Your Local Weather Experts. Follow WWL-TV on Youtube for tropical weather updates throughout hurricane season.

2021 Hurricane Season Outlook

The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season is forecast to produce more storms than average. The reason for this is the lack of El Nino, which typically features more wind shear. We also expect warmer than average sea temperatures and an active West African Monsoon.

After a record-breaking 2020 hurricane season, we now know the Greek alphabet will no longer be used to name storms.

The World Meteorological Organization announced the Greek alphabet will not be used in the future because it "creates a distraction from the communication of hazard and storm warnings and is potentially confusing."

There has been only one other season that used the extra set of names, and that was in 2005. The World Meteorological Organization released a new set of supplemental names that will be used if the season exhausts the standard list.

