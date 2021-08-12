15 Best Things to Do in Quito, Ecuador

The best times to visit Lima are between October-November or March-April, as these months are on the cusp or tail end of Peru’s summer, respectively. Summer in Lima brings harsh sun and packed beaches, but if you forgo visiting in the middle of the season you can avoid the unbearable heat as well as the notorious grey skies and peak tourism months while relishing in warm temperatures. Whatsmore, with less crowds, making a reservation at one of Peru’s top restaurants or visiting one of the many archaeological sites in Lima will be far less of a hassle.