15 Best Things to Do in Quito, Ecuador
Quito is a South American city nearly the size of Paris, dangling from the Ecuadorian Andean mountains at a staggering 9,350 feet above the sea. It was the first city to be declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site, rests on the equator, and is included in the Ring of Fire. Plus, it’s steeped in art and culture, boasting more than 60 museums and two dozen historical churches. And one thing is for sure, you definitely don’t want to bypass Quito on your way to the Galapagos Islands.www.tripsavvy.com
