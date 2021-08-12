Public has chance to comment on management, fees for federal land in Ozarks

Sunrise catches the color along Ozark National Scenic Riverways. Image courtesy Missouri Department of Conservation Noppadol Paothong

The public has a chance to weigh in on the management of federal lands in the Missouri Ozarks.

Mark Twain National Forest has opened a public comment period on proposed fee changes at multiple recreation sites.

The public can view and comment on these proposed changes by visiting an interactive map online at https://usfs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapJournal/index.html?appid=90c478a1194a43da81b726cc47d64f05.

“We value your opinions and need to hear from you so we can make decisions that enable visitors to get the most enjoyment from their national forest lands, now and into the future,” Theresa Davidson, Forest Planning and Collaboration Staff Officer, said in a statement,

Last year, the U.S. Forest Service conducted a recreation site analysis and developed a five-year recreation site strategy, which identified a need for fee changes at multiple sites. According to forest officials, 95% of the fees collected at sites go back to the Mark Twain National Forest’s recreation program. Fees collected at recreation sites will be used primarily for day-to-day maintenance costs such as trash removal and toilet servicing. Revenue generated by the proposed fees could also be used to leverage federal funding, grants and partnership contributions to fund maintenance and upgrades to features and facilities such as toilets, docks and ramps, picnic tables and grills, parking lots and access roads, and interpretive and informational signing; and to restore natural resources damaged by visitor use.

The Forest is also proposing to increase its Forest Annual Pass, which gives visitors unlimited access to developed, day-use fee-sites throughout the Forest, from $20 to $40.

The comment period is open through Nov. 1.

The Mark Twain National Forest owns and manages 1.5 million acres of land across southern Missouri.

A public comment period for Ozark National Scenic Riverways draft Roads and Trails Management Plan closes Aug. 18. The plan can be reviewed online at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/projectHome.cfm?projectID=56591.

It includes detailed maps and an environmental assessment illustrating three options.

The No-Action Alternative would implement the management actions established in the 2014 General Management Plan and would result in the closure of all unauthorized roads and trails, without designating any new trails for hiking, horseback riding or mountain biking.

The two Action Alternatives represent alternative approaches for addressing issues identified in the plan, while also meeting desired conditions for managing the park’s roads and trails.

The National Park Service has identified Alternative B as the preferred alternative for implementation.

The public comment period for the Draft Plan opened on June 18.

Ozark National Scenic Riverways consists of 80,000 acres along the Current and Jack's Fork rivers.