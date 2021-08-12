Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

.NET 6 Preview 7: New Features Done, but Templates with Top-Level Statements Stir Debate

By David Ramel
VisualStudio Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"That's a wrap on another season of .NET previews," said Microsoft's Richard Lander in announcing .NET 6 Preview 7. He said new features are basically all done, with the dev team now focusing on polishing things up as it tackles two release candidates that might be used in production before general availability in November. That shouldn't be too much of a problem because .NET 6 has been powering key Microsoft properties -- Bing.com and the .NET web site -- since Preview 1. Now, other organizations might follow suit.

visualstudiomagazine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Previews#Templates#Rc#Polish#Program Cs#Writeline#Azure Functions#Asyncmain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Python
Related
Softwarephiladelphiaherald.com

New 'Top Hits' feature improves Microsoft Teams

Washington [US], August 8 (ANI): Microsoft has recently announced a new feature for its business communication platform Teams aimed at improving its search functionality. Deemed as 'Top Hits', this new feature will be added to automatically generate the most relevant search results for the user. According to The Verge, Microsoft has stated that the 'Top Hits' section will auto-suggest the most relevant results across chats, files, people, and other content stored or shared in the app.
SoftwareLumia UK

ASP.NET Core updates in .NET 6 Preview 7

NET 6 Preview 7 is now available and includes many great new improvements to ASP.NET Core. @code { private EditContext editContext; private Starship starship = new(); protected override void OnInitialized() { editContext = new(starship); } private class Starship { [Required, MinLength(2), MaxLength(3)] public Classification[] SelectedClassification { get; set; } = new[] { Classification.Diplomacy }; } private enum Classification { Exploration, Diplomacy, Defense, Research } }
ComputersLumia UK

Preview Features in .NET 6 – Generic Math

If you’ve ever wanted to use operators with generic types or thought that interfaces could be improved by supporting the ability to define static methods as part of their contract, then this blog post is for you. With .NET 6 we will be shipping a preview of the new generic math and static abstracts in interfaces features. These features are shipping in preview form so that we can get feedback from the community and build a more compelling feature overall. As such, they are not supported for use in a production environment in .NET 6. It is highly recommended that you try the feature out and provide feedback if there are scenarios or functionality you feel is missing or could otherwise be improved.
Softwarecloudsavvyit.com

What’s New In Visual Studio 2022?

Visual Studio 2022 is now in preview, set to release in November 2021 alongside .NET 6, which it will support. It includes many new features and improvements, such as AI IntelliCode that can auto-complete chunks of code for you. You can download the preview from their website. While it’s still...
SoftwareVisualStudio Magazine

GitHub Copilot AI Improved, Offered as API: 'A Taste of the Future'

"It will become possible to do more and more sophisticated things with your software just by telling it what to do." Computer programming is about to change. A lot. OpenAI has improved the Codex AI system that powers the controversial GitHub Copilot project for VS Code/Visual Studio and is offering its breakthrough natural language coding smarts via an API, claiming it's "a taste of the future."
Coding & ProgrammingPosted by
HackerNoon

Intro to Structured Query Language (SQL)

Structured Query Language (SQL) is one of the most common programming languages that enables one to store, retrieve, manipulate and organize data in relational databases such as MySQL, Oracle Database, and Microsoft SQL Server. This documentation contains a short SQL query example that combines two tables using two unique keys...
ComputersPhoto & Video Tuts+

How to Add a Dropdown Menu in Android Studio

A dropdown or pull-down menu, also known as spinner, is one of the most essential UI elements for an app. In this tutorial I'll tell you how to add one to your Android app using Java. Dropdown menus organize an app and improve user experience. Almost every app has a...
Softwaregamingideology.com

Millions will be blocked tomorrow for Word, Outlook and Powerpoint, warns Microsoft

Microsoft 365 users risk losing access to the subscription service’s hugely popular suite of apps, including Microsoft Word, Outlook, Powerpoint, and more. That’s because Microsoft no longer supports its Internet Explorer 11 or original Microsoft Edge browsers. Anyone still using these outdated apps won’t be able to access the online version of Word, Powerpoint, and others included with their subscription.
Coding & Programmingdatasciencecentral.com

Top Reasons to Use Python Language for Web Application Development

A reputed TIOBE index has considered Python as the major and one of the most popular programming languages for web and web app development. It is an extremely powerful, flexible, and advanced language for web design and development. Python development services gain ground among entrepreneurs globally for these reasons. Let’s discuss these reasons in this post.
Softwarecloudsavvyit.com

How to Use GitLab’s New Helm Chart Repository

GitLab 14.1 added Helm charts to the software’s growing list of supported package repository formats. You can now store and share your charts using your GitLab projects, without a separate Helm registry. Helm charts are a collection of Kubernetes YAML manifests distributed as a single package. They make it quicker...
Computerssnntv.com

APIs and SDKs, What’s the difference?

Originally Posted On: APIs and SDKs, What's the difference? | Callcounter. What is an API? what is an SDK? and what is the difference between an API and an SDK? a lot of people get confused on this topic, especially because they are kind of related, so we wanted to make an article to just describe to you what each of these things is, how they are related to one another, and why they are both important.
TechnologyLumia UK

Announcing .NET MAUI Preview 7

NET 6 Preview 7 is now available, and we have introduced all new layouts for .NET Multi-platform App UI (MAUI). This is a significant change for performance and reliability. We are excited to also introduce some new accessibility focused capabilities based on the new SemanticService, font scaling options, compatibility support for Xamarin.Forms Effects, and more.
Behind Viral VideosPhoto & Video Tuts+

10 Top YouTube Shorts Templates for Adobe Rush to Make Vertical Videos

YouTube Shorts are videos of 15 seconds or less designed to be uploaded from your phone. Why not try creating your YouTube Shorts using Adobe Premiere Rush? Rush has two options, a free starter tier that lets you export three times with 2GB of cloud storage, or a paid for version at just under £10 per month which will give you access to everything, unlimited exports plus 100GB of cloud storage.
SoftwareSDTimes.com

SD Times news digest: TypeScript 4.4 RC, AWS announces cross-account data sharing for Amazon Redshift, JetBrains releases GoLand 2021.3 roadmap

Microsoft announced the release candidate of TypeScript 4.4, and said it expects no further changes apart from critical bug fixes for the stable release. Major highlights of the release candidate include control flow analysis of aliased conditions and discriminants, symbol and template string pattern index signatures, defaulting to the ‘unknown’ type in catch variables, and more.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Learn SQL Server Management Studio — Part 11 Intro to SQL Database & Server in the Cloud (Azure)

The skillset that will make you fun at parties! Step by step. Hi there! Welcome to the 11th instalment of a series of tutorials on SQL and SQL Server Studio. There’s a simple goal: To make you familiar and comfortable with the tool, and the language. “Why does it even matter?” I see you asking. It turns out that curiosity and side projects are often detrimental in getting picked on new projects or even getting hired for a new job. The mere fact you’ve already used an important tool such as SQL Server Studio and wrote some SQL queries, can and will give you a clear head start.

Comments / 0

Community Policy