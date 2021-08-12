.NET 6 Preview 7: New Features Done, but Templates with Top-Level Statements Stir Debate
"That's a wrap on another season of .NET previews," said Microsoft's Richard Lander in announcing .NET 6 Preview 7. He said new features are basically all done, with the dev team now focusing on polishing things up as it tackles two release candidates that might be used in production before general availability in November. That shouldn't be too much of a problem because .NET 6 has been powering key Microsoft properties -- Bing.com and the .NET web site -- since Preview 1. Now, other organizations might follow suit.visualstudiomagazine.com
