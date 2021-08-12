.NET 6 Preview 7: New Features Done, but Templates with Top-Level Statements Stir Debate

If you’ve ever wanted to use operators with generic types or thought that interfaces could be improved by supporting the ability to define static methods as part of their contract, then this blog post is for you. With .NET 6 we will be shipping a preview of the new generic math and static abstracts in interfaces features. These features are shipping in preview form so that we can get feedback from the community and build a more compelling feature overall. As such, they are not supported for use in a production environment in .NET 6. It is highly recommended that you try the feature out and provide feedback if there are scenarios or functionality you feel is missing or could otherwise be improved.