Achieving a Better Life Experience - AZ ABLE
Because of income and resource eligibility requirements for some public programs, individuals with disabilities and their loved ones are often faced with the hard choice of maintaining their eligibility for continued benefits, or working to achieve a better life either through employment or family support. In order to alleviate this burden and provide individuals with disabilities more opportunity, the federal Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) Act was passed in December of 2014. The legislation allows families and individuals with disabilities the opportunity to contribute to tax-advantaged accounts that can be used to help maintain health, independence, and quality of life, without losing eligibility for certain public benefits programs, like Medicaid or Supplemental Security Income (SSI).des.az.gov
