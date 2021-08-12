Cancel
Zappos and Abercrombie & Fitch Create E-Commerce Partnership

By PRESS RELEASES
shop-eat-surf.com
 5 days ago

Today, retail and customer service powerhouse Zappos.com and iconic clothing, accessories and fragrance retailer, Abercrombie & Fitch, a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), announced a partnership to bring Abercrombie & Fitch apparel to a larger U.S. consumer base through Zappos.com. Beginning August 16, customers can shop Zappos for Abercrombie & Fitch favorites, including Abercrombie’s high-quality, size-inclusive denim and essential tops for adults and kids. Through this partnership, which is the first of its kind in the U.S. for Abercrombie & Fitch, the two brands also teamed up to create an exclusive footwear capsule available only on Zappos.com and Abercrombie.com, featuring a wide range of sizes and designed to perfectly style with Abercrombie & Fitch denim fits.Abercrombie & Fitch.

shop-eat-surf.com

