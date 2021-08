There is no joy like family joy. And there is no pain like family pain. Why is this so? Because family relationships are, by God’s own design, intense. God created the family to be a powerful experience of nurture and inspiration for every new generation. We all sense how the family is set apart from other human spaces. We don’t apply to join a family, like a job. God gives us to our family. Then we grow up in that family, day after day, during our most impressionable years. And we spend the rest of our lives responding to that mega-experience of our family — giving thanks, or breaking free, or maybe both.