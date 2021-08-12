Cancel
Texarkana, TX

VETRANO JEFFERSON

Texarkana Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVetrano Yarnell "Jockie" Jefferson, 61, of Texarkana, TX died Wednesday, August 4, 2021, in Mesquite, TX. Mr. Jefferson was born March 12, 1960, in Texarkana, AR. He was a Laborer. He was preceded in death by his Father, Howard Jefferson, SR, Sister, Sharon Jefferson Paul, & Brother, Howard Jefferson, JR. Survivors include his mother, Rosie Mae Jefferson of Texarkana, AR; one daughter, Tonia (Cory) Whipper of Arlington, TX; five brothers, Jeffery Jefferson of Kansas, Marcus (Anna) Jefferson and Tederal Jefferson of Texarkana, TX, Cedric Jefferson of The Colony, TX, and Carlos Jefferson of Forney, TX; four sisters, Regina Jefferson of Dallas, TX, Demetra (Robert) Jefferson Wysinger of Rowlett, TX, Kymberly Jefferson of Garland, TX, and Nikiya Jefferson of Texarkana, AR; wife, Linda Lewis Jefferson of Texarkana, TX, and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation is Friday, August 13, 2021, from 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM at Transformation Center International Kingdom Embassy. Services are Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Transformation Center International Kingdom Embassy, 1111 Hazel St., Texarkana, TX, with Servant T.J. Jefferson, Eulogist. Interment is in Fair Haven Cemetery, 3501 Sanderson Lane, Texarkana, AR under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

