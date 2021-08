Perfume Genius has put his own spin on Gloria Gaynor's classic empowerment anthem "I Will Survive," turning into a haunting piano ballad. "I recorded this at home for a commercial pitch," he writes, "but they didn’t give me the money. I suppose the cover is a little deathbed-y, I was very serious that day, but i like how it turned out. In particular the last moment... i might stretch that in to something new. I dug around online for a while, looking for video to pair it with, and ended up with an old bowflex commercial and forest fire footage that I spliced together. Happy to share it with you. Goodbye everyone." Watch the video, and see some pictures from his 2018 show at NYC's Forest Hills Stadium, below.