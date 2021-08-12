Cancel
Texarkana, TX

JUDITH PHILYAW

Texarkana Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJudith Ann Philyaw, 78, passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021, in Texarkana, Texas. Judith was born on Monday, December 14, 1942, to Leroy and Ethel Philyaw in Zion, Illinois. She was married to Tony Philyaw of Texarkana, Arkansas. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brothers, Leroy, Marty and Chuck Philyaw; sisters Carol Bradley and Joey Philyaw and a granddaughter, Madison Clark, and great granddaughter, Meredith Elliot. Judith is survived by four sons, Chris and Brian Clark of Texarkana, Arkansas, Dale Wayne Clark and his wife, Rhonda of Genoa, Arkansas, Tom Clark and his wife, Linda of Doddridge, Arkansas; his stepdaughter, Dr. Amanda Philyaw Perez and husband Lucas of Little Rock, Arkansas; one brother, Billy Philyaw; and a number of grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Judith was a homemaker and looked after her husband and children and played Softball for a number of years on a Texarkana Softball team. She loved the outdoors especially Fishing and camping with her family. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home Texarkana, Texas.

www.texarkanagazette.com

