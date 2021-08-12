David Mercer, Jr. was born December 17, 1935 to the late David and Azalee Mercer in Columbus, Arkansas. He departed his Earthly life on Saturday, August 7, 2021. He was a faithful, dutiful, and devoted member to the Methodist Church. He was retired after many years as a forklift driver. Preceded in death by his aforementioned parents and three sisters: Laura Trotter, Ethel Canida and Ruthelle Mercer. He leaves to cherish his memories: His Devoted and Loving Wife: Vivian L. Mercer of Texarkana, AR; One Son: Walter Mercer of Houston, Texas; Two Daughters: Rosalind Turner of Choctaw, OK, Lisa McDuffie of Texarkana, TX; 7 grandchildren, 9 Great Grandchildren and a host of extended family members and friends. Wake: 5-7 pm Friday, August 13, 2021 at Lyles Funeral Home, Inc. Texarkana, AR. Funeral Services: 10:00 am Saturday, August 14, 2021 Memorial Gardens, Texarkana, Arkansas with Rev. Johnny Canida Eulogist Services Entrusted to Lyles Funeral Home, Inc. Please wear masks to both services. Online registration at www.lylesfuneralhomeinc.com.