DAVID MERCER JR.
David Mercer, Jr. was born December 17, 1935 to the late David and Azalee Mercer in Columbus, Arkansas. He departed his Earthly life on Saturday, August 7, 2021. He was a faithful, dutiful, and devoted member to the Methodist Church. He was retired after many years as a forklift driver. Preceded in death by his aforementioned parents and three sisters: Laura Trotter, Ethel Canida and Ruthelle Mercer. He leaves to cherish his memories: His Devoted and Loving Wife: Vivian L. Mercer of Texarkana, AR; One Son: Walter Mercer of Houston, Texas; Two Daughters: Rosalind Turner of Choctaw, OK, Lisa McDuffie of Texarkana, TX; 7 grandchildren, 9 Great Grandchildren and a host of extended family members and friends. Wake: 5-7 pm Friday, August 13, 2021 at Lyles Funeral Home, Inc. Texarkana, AR. Funeral Services: 10:00 am Saturday, August 14, 2021 Memorial Gardens, Texarkana, Arkansas with Rev. Johnny Canida Eulogist Services Entrusted to Lyles Funeral Home, Inc. Please wear masks to both services. Online registration at www.lylesfuneralhomeinc.com.www.texarkanagazette.com
