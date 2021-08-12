Cancel
Texarkana, AR

NANCY RANKIN

Texarkana Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNancy Jean Rankin, age 86, of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 in a local nursing home. Nancy was born February 7, 1935 in Shreveport, LA. She was retired from Regions Bank and also Girls Scouts of America. Survivors include her three daughters and son-in-law, Carla Ambler of Sheridan, WY, Pam and David Nevels of Texarkana, AR and Sharon Buckley of Texarkana, AR; one son and daughter-in-law, Bill Rankin, Jr. and Lucy Rankin of Texarkana, TX; grandchildren, Caleb Rankin, Dustin Rankin, Lauren Neal, Ryan Nevels and his wife, Alli, Blake Ambler, Amber, and Shaine Morton and wife, Jamie; and 11 great grandchildren. Services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, August 14, 2021 at East Memorial Chapel - Downtown with Rev. Jeff Davis officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens under the direction of East Funeral Home - Downtown. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, August 13, 2021 at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Texarkana Humane Society or Alzheimer's Alliance. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Rankin Family may be shared at www.eastfuneralhome.com or www.facebook.com/eastfuneralhome.

