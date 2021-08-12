Willis Donald Wilson, Jr., 70, of Baytown, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Baytown. Willis was born October 17, 1950 in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, to parents; Willis D., Sr. and Margie Brown Wilson. He was a graduate of Texarkana's Arkansas High School in 1969, a veteran of the US Army with service during Vietnam, and a used car dealer by trade. Mr. Wilson was preceded in death by his parents and grandchildren: Banks Wilson and Anna Kate Wilson. He is survived by his sons: Willis "Trey" Wilson, III and Willis Parker Wilson, daughters: Terri Court and Kelsi Marie Wilson, sister: Margie "Kay" Wilson Burns, brother: Robert Nichols, one niece, three nephews, numerous other relatives, and friends. Crespo & Jirrels Funeral and Cremation Services 6123 Garth Rd., Baytown, Texas 77521 281-839-0700 www.crespoandjirrels.com.