Baytown, TX

Willis Donald Wilson, Jr.

Texarkana Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWillis Donald Wilson, Jr., 70, of Baytown, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Baytown. Willis was born October 17, 1950 in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, to parents; Willis D., Sr. and Margie Brown Wilson. He was a graduate of Texarkana's Arkansas High School in 1969, a veteran of the US Army with service during Vietnam, and a used car dealer by trade. Mr. Wilson was preceded in death by his parents and grandchildren: Banks Wilson and Anna Kate Wilson. He is survived by his sons: Willis "Trey" Wilson, III and Willis Parker Wilson, daughters: Terri Court and Kelsi Marie Wilson, sister: Margie "Kay" Wilson Burns, brother: Robert Nichols, one niece, three nephews, numerous other relatives, and friends. Crespo & Jirrels Funeral and Cremation Services 6123 Garth Rd., Baytown, Texas 77521 281-839-0700 www.crespoandjirrels.com.

