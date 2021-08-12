Cancel
Netflix sets release date for 'Colin in Black & White'; Courtney A. Kemp signs overall deal at Netflix; and more

WBAL Radio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has set an October 29 release date for their Colin Kaepernick-centered series Colin in Black & White. As previously reported, the limited series, which follows Kaepernick's journey to becoming a civil-rights activist and professional football player, focuses on the athlete's young-adult years growing up in a mixed-race household after being adopted by a white family. Seventeen-year-old Jaden Michael will play Kaepernick as a teen, while Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker will star as Colin's parents.

www.wbal.com

