Netflix sets release date for 'Colin in Black & White'; Courtney A. Kemp signs overall deal at Netflix; and more

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Awkwafina is by no means a newbie in the entertainment industry. In fact, she's been a staple in Hollywood for quite some time now, having starred in various shows and movies but there's no denying that her name is about to get bigger thanks to her involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The multimedia star is part of the upcoming Marvel Studios offering Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings but just as the film is about to hit cinemas, Awkwafina is dragged onto controversy by fans on social media and the amount of backlash she's been receiving is pretty intense.