Susan Elaine Randolph Crawford passed away August 10, 2021 at a Texarkana, Texas hospital, following a short battle with lung cancer. She was 62 years old. Susan was born July 6, 1959 in Texarkana, Texas to Burtice and Ottolene Randolph. She spent her career working for Red River Army Depot & Defense Logistic Agency. Her joys in this life were raising her two daughters, spending time with her grandkids and doing anything to see them smile. Susan enjoyed reading every Danielle Steel novel ever written, helping family and friends in any way she could, singing, and keeping up with all of her family's activities. Susan attended Pinkham Memorial Missionary Baptist Church in De Kalb, Texas while she resided in De Kalb. She never missed Bro. Jeff Shreve's sermons on TV the last 3 years. She loved the Lord, and she is now resting in the arms of Jesus. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Crawford; her parents Ottolene & Burtice Randolph; and one brother, Gerald Randolph. She is survived by two beloved daughters and sons-in-law, Shelly and Westley McHargue of Wake Village, Texas and Shawna and Joey Engle of Atlanta, Texas; three grandsons, Zach Love, Colt Engle, and Colby Engle; two granddaughters, Mela Love and Alex McHargue, who were the light of her life; one sister-in-law and faithful sister in Christ, Betty Randolph; one sister, Linda Wilmoth; niece and nephew Julie Ingram and John Wilmoth and their families; several special cousins and close friends she loved dearly. Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. Friday, August 13, 2021 at Bates Family Funeral Home in De Kalb, Texas. An outdoor service will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, August 14, 2021 at the Woodmen Cemetery Pavilion with Pastor Roy Ford officiating. Memorials may be made to De Kalb High School Scholarship Fund, 152 Maple, De Kalb, TX 75559. Online registration at www.batesfamilyfuneralhome.com.