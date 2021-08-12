Cancel
Miller County, AR

SUVELLA RAYBURN

Texarkana Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuvella Rayburn, 80 years of age, died 7 August 2021. She had suffered with the effects of vascular dementia for over a decade. Resultantly, she resided in a dementia ward for almost the last six years of her life as this particularly pernicious disease stripped her of her personhood and robbed her of her humanity. Suvella was born on 9 July 1941 in Miller County, Arkansas. Suvella means 'Sue of Valhalla', the great hall of Odin and Viking paradise. She attended Genoa Central School District. Suvella was married to three husbands. The first marriage was to Robert Griess. It generated three offspring: Robin, Nathan, and Dana Griess. Suvella's second husband was Jewel Barney. They lived in northern California, near Happy Camp, upon a creek which was a tributary to the Klamath River. Their union produced no offspring. She then returned to southern Arkansas whereupon she earned vocational nursing licensure. Suvella's final marriage was to Marion Burl 'Tank' Tatom. They lived at the end of a dirt road in rural Columbia County, AR and produced a single male offspring: Jason Burl Tatom. Suvella had a green thumb and enjoyed raising and healing animals. She was a skilled markswoman and had a passion for gambling. She enjoyed playing the one-armed bandits in Reno, NV in her younger years and the slots in Shreveport/Bossier during her cronehood as her friend James Ray Roberts played on the card tables. Suvella Rayburn was preceded in death by: both her parents Harvey Elmo, Sr. and Lula Rayburn (nee Johnson), her brother Bennie Floyd Rayburn, her son Dana Griess, and all her ex-husbands. She is survived by her daughter Robin, her sons Nathan Griess and Jason Tatom, her brother Harvey Elmo Rayburn, Jr., her sister Dorothy Sue Farell (nee Rayburn), and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

