Grace E. Miller, age 94, of Atlanta, Texas, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, August 10, 2021 in a local adult care facility. Grace was born December 20, 1926, in Brooklyn, New York, to Carl and Julia Blomberg Johanson. She was retired from Cook College and East Texas State University as a Graduation Coordinator; she was a member of First Baptist Church, Atlanta where she was a Sunday school teacher and choir member. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, playing piano, doing word search puzzles and playing and beating anyone who wanted to lose at SKIPBO! She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Roland L. Miller; a brother, Wilbur Johanson; and her sister, Miriam Engberg. She is survived by her children, Joyce Wilbanks and husband Guy of Red Hill, Texas, Byron Miller of Columbus, Georgia, Clyde Miller and wife Rita of Hudsonville, Michigan, Donald Miller and wife Danice of Queen City, Texas; eleven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; and a number of other relatives. Funeral services will be 10:00 am, Saturday, August 14, 2021 at First Baptist Church, Atlanta, under the direction of Hanner Funeral Service with Bro. James Williams officiating. Visitation will be Friday, August 13, 2021 from 6 pm to 8 pm at Hanner Funeral Service. Interment will be in Queen City Cemetery. Guest registry is available at www.hannerfuneralservice.com.