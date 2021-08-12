9848 Honeybee Dr, Hanover, VA 23116

WOW! Nicer than NEW & available NOW! You are going to LOVE all of the amazing upgrades & finishes on this unique END UNIT townhome in Taylor Farm (HHHunt Berkley Plan) LARGE backyard & best lot in the neighborhood. The private side entrance leads you into a light-filled GREAT ROOM with hardwood floors throughout & the OPEN Kitchen (gourmet kitchen with granite, white shaker cabinets, multiple drawer stacks, double door pantry, huge navy island with seating for 4, designer backsplash, gas range). Family room features extra windows & gas fireplace. Custom built-in drop zone / mudroom off the garage entrance. Also downstairs is a first floor bedroom (currently used as an office, glass french doors, transom window, deep closet). Upstairs has a great LOFT area with custom built-ins & recessed lights. The primary suite is decked out with a tray ceiling, large walk-in closet, and luxury bath (ceramic floors, 6' tall ceramic shower, frameless shower door, raised double vanity, and private water closet). Kids/guests rooms both have walk-in closets and ceiling lights. AND don't forget fully fenced (white privacy vinyl), COVERED porch patio (ceiling fan/light & outlet for patio lights).