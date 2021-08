A hydrogen hub is on the horizon for the Bakken, in about half the time it usually takes, according to a release from Bakken Energy. The infrastructure development company announced Monday, Aug. 16 that an agreement has been reached with Basin Electric Cooperative to purchase the assets of the Dakota Gasification Company, which owns the Great Plains Synfuels Plant. The deal is expected to close April 1, 2023, subject to satisfaction of specified conditions. Among the terms of the agreement, the Synfuels Plant will continue its existing operations through 2025.