Yet another lawsuit brought by one landowner against the 303-mile Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) asks the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia to block blasting and construction of for the pipeline on his property, alleging it could “explode the headwaters of Bottom Creek.” The same landowner has been suing to block MVP since at least early 2019 by our quick check of the court records. This appears to be just one more attempt to use sketchy information to block the completion of a project that’s already 92% done and in the ground.