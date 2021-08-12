Leeann Demouche is the City's New Director of Financial Services

Leeann Demouche has been selected as the new Director of Financial Services for the City of Las Cruces. Demouche began her career with the City as a Water Conservation Coordinator with Utilities in 2011. She has also held the positions of Rate and Economic Analyst Manager, Fleet Administrator, Chief Budget Officer. She has served since June 2021 as the Interim Director of Financial Services. Her work history prior to the City of Las Cruces includes work for governments, Texas A&M, and NMSU. She also previously held a position with the Utilities Board, serving as the first chairman for a four-year term.