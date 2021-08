Centerville - Maureen M. Hern, known as "Moe" to her family, died by accident at home, Sunday, August 8, 2021, at the age of 66. Maureen was born in Boston, the third of ten children born to the late John D. and Marguerite H. Hern. Maureen spent her childhood in Milton and was a graduate of The University of Massachusetts at Amherst. She later lived in Boston before moving to Centerville, MA, where she lived for many years.