Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mashpee, MA

Kathleen Mays

capecodtimes.com
 5 days ago

Mashpee - Kathleen "Kathy" Mays (Coughlan) of Mashpee, formally of Pocasset, MA passed away April 28, 2020 at the age of 83 surrounded by people she loved. Kathy was the loving mother of Maureen Zarnfaller and her husband Erich, Patricia Prendergast and her husband Kevin, Anne Fitz and her husband Jim, and Sheila Dollard. She was the beloved sister of the late Mary Joan O'Connor, Clare Sullivan and John Coughlan. Kathy was the cherished grandmother to Billy, Colin, Brendan, Dan, Sarah, Tom, Jimmy, Michael, Katie, and Emily; great-grandmother to James, Kinsley, Easton and Martin.

www.capecodtimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mashpee, MA
City
Hyannis, MA
Mashpee, MA
Obituaries
City
Easton, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Cape Cod#Ma#Mass#Church 841 Shore Rd#P O Box
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...

Comments / 0

Community Policy