Kathleen Mays

Mashpee - Kathleen "Kathy" Mays (Coughlan) of Mashpee, formally of Pocasset, MA passed away April 28, 2020 at the age of 83 surrounded by people she loved. Kathy was the loving mother of Maureen Zarnfaller and her husband Erich, Patricia Prendergast and her husband Kevin, Anne Fitz and her husband Jim, and Sheila Dollard. She was the beloved sister of the late Mary Joan O'Connor, Clare Sullivan and John Coughlan. Kathy was the cherished grandmother to Billy, Colin, Brendan, Dan, Sarah, Tom, Jimmy, Michael, Katie, and Emily; great-grandmother to James, Kinsley, Easton and Martin.