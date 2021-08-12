Novel Disease Strain Could Spark Mass Marine Mammal Deaths

A team of researchers in South America tracks down previously undetected human enteroviruses in Uruguay for a paper in PLOS One. Using targeted deep amplicon sequencing, the investigators tested dozens of wastewater samples collected in cities in the country's northwest from 2011 to 2012 and between 2017 and 2018, identifying enterovirus sequences in 50 of the samples considered. That set included 27 viruses classified as Enterovirus A, Enterovirus B, or Enterovirus C, prompting them to take a more in-depth look at enterovirus A71 (EV-A71) and echovirus 30 (E30) sub-groups related to those found in nearby Argentina. "Our results show that a previously unrecognized diversity of [enterovirus] types circulated in Uruguay," the authors write. "Some of these types silently spread into the communities in the absence of published reports from medical diagnosis about diseases such as [aseptic meningitis], encephalitis, or [acute flaccid paralysis]."