Animals

Novel Disease Strain Could Spark Mass Marine Mammal Deaths

By Michelle Taylor
laboratoryequipment.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter two years of investigating the cause of death of a Fraser’s dolphin that was stranded on Maui in 2018, researchers have discovered a novel strain of Cetacean morbillivirus (CeMV), a marine mammal disease responsible for deadly outbreaks among dolphins and whales. In 2013, researchers found one of the strains—CeMV-2—in...

