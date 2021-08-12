Gila Valley under flash flood watch through the weekend
TUCSON — Increased chances of rain this weekend has resulted in the National Weather Service in Tucson issuing a flash flood watch for Graham and Greenlee counties. Locally heavy rainfall combined with a saturated ground will likely result in flash flooding of washes, small streams, and poor drainage areas. Burn scars from past and more recent wildfires will be especially prone to flash flooding and debris flow.gilavalleycentral.net
