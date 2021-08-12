Cancel
Gila Valley under flash flood watch through the weekend

By David Bell
gilavalleycentral.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUCSON — Increased chances of rain this weekend has resulted in the National Weather Service in Tucson issuing a flash flood watch for Graham and Greenlee counties. Locally heavy rainfall combined with a saturated ground will likely result in flash flooding of washes, small streams, and poor drainage areas. Burn scars from past and more recent wildfires will be especially prone to flash flooding and debris flow.

