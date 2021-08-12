Back to School Safety Tips

As summer draws to a close and children start heading to school, motorists are encouraged to remain vigilant in watching for pedestrians, changing traffic patterns, and signs regarding parking regulations. A few helpful tips for ensuring a safe transition to the school year include obeying school zone speed limits, following school drop-off procedures, making eye contact with children who are crossing the street, never passing a bus loading or unloading children, and stopping far enough away from buses to allow students to safely enter and exit the bus. For students walking to school, they should walk on the sidewalk when available, look for vehicles prior to crossing the street, make eye contact with drivers before crossing at crosswalks or intersections, and stay alert and avoid distracted walking. Learn more by visiting The National Safety Council for additional tips. Whether you have a child walks, bikes, rides the bus or is driven, or you are simply traveling through Lisle, please do your part to keep students safe throughout the school year.