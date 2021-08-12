Effective: 2021-08-17 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Northern Trinity AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON WEDNESDAY The North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District has issued an Air Quality Alert in effect until noon Wednesday for portions of northeastern Trinity County. Hazardous air quality conditions will continue in Weaverville, Lewiston, Junction City, Douglas City, Trinity Center, Coffee Creek, and nearby communities in Trinity County into Wednesday. At these smoke levels, everyone should avoid any outdoor activity. Fires have made a push to the southeast with the northwest winds, and the smoke has strongly affected areas to the east of the fires. Air quality to the west of the fires will remain mostly clear for now. However, as winds shift to the north and then northeast tonight, communities to the south and southwest will see more smoke impacts than before. Please visit the North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District website at www.ncuaqd.org to access the current Air Quality Alert.
