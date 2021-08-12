Cancel
Environment

Air Quality Alert

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state has issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for wildfire smoke for Pitkin County, including Aspen. This advisory is in effect until 4 p.m., August 12, 2021. For more information, visit https://www.pitkinemergency.org/airquality.html.

