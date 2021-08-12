Effective: 2021-08-16 13:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-17 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Bonner; Boundary An Air Quality Alert has been issued by the following agencies: Idaho Department of Environmental Quality in Coeur d`Alene The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) in Coeur d`Alene has issued an Air Pollution Forecast and Caution to notify residents of Boundary and Boundary counties of degraded air quality. Due to wildfire smoke health impacts may occur. BURNING RESTRICTIONS ARE IN EFFECT. Air quality is currently in the UNHEALTHY category and is forecast to remain in the UNHEALTHY range periodically over the next day. The pollutant of concern is Fine Particular Matter (PM2.5). Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is unhealthy, every may begin to experience health effects. Members of sensitive groups* may experience serious effects and should avoid prolonged, heavy exertion and stay indoors. Sensitive persons* should avoid all physical activity outdoors. Everyone else should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and limit time outdoors. Woodstove Burning Restrictions: Voluntary burn ban for residential wood burning activities. Outdoor Burning Restrictions: All outdoor open burning is prohibited by the Department of Environmental Quality in accordance with the Rules for the Control of Air Pollution in Idaho (IDAPA 58.01.01.550). For more information, contact DEQs Regional Office in Coeur d`Alene at (208) 769-1422. For real-time air monitoring information, visit DEQs website at airquality.deq.idaho.gov. For more information concerning local ordinances contact your local city or county. * Sensitive groups include those with heart and lung disease, older adults, and children.