Legals 8.12.2021

For default in payment of debt and performance of obligation secured by Deed of Trust executed by William J. Forrester dated July 12, 2012 and recorded in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds of Clinton County, Missouri as Document Number: 2012-2421 the undersigned Successor Trustee, at the request of the legal holder of said Note will on Monday, August 16, 2021 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., (at the specific time of 12:50 PM), at the West Front Door of the Court House, City of Plattsburg, County of Clinton, State of Missouri, sell at public vendue to the highest bidder for cash the following described real estate, described in said Deed of Trust, and situated in Clinton County, State of Missouri, to wit: