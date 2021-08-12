Quentin Tarantino Says He’s Stuck to a Childhood Promise to Never Give a ‘Penny’ to His Mom

Quentin Tarantino, 59, US filmmaker, is a resentful son. As an adolescent, he was a bad student, which was probably also due to the fact that he preferred to write scripts. His mother tried to dissuade him from his hobby, as Tarantino said on the podcast. The Moment Told. During a sarcastic “tirade” of his mother, he explained to her as a twelve-year-old: “If I become a successful author, you will never see a cent of my success. There will be no house for you. There’s no vacation and no Cadillac for you, Mom. Because that’s what you said.” After success and wealth actually came, the director of films such as “Pulp Fiction” and “Django Unchained” has remained largely consistent, according to his own statement: “No house, no Cadillac.” After all, when his mother had problems with the tax authority, he helped her after all.
