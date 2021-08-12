Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lynn Haven, FL

SANDBAGS AVAILABLE TO LYNN HAVEN RESIDENTS

cityoflynnhaven.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTen free sandbags are available to all Lynn Haven residents. You can pick up the bags at the Cain Griffin Park & A.L. Kinsaul Concessions. Cain Griffin Park concessions is open Monday - Friday 10am-6pm, closed on Tuesday, Saturday 10am-6pm and Sunday 1pm-6pm. A.L. Kinsaul Park location is open Friday & Saturday 10am-6pm only. Sand is located at the Lynn Haven Sports Complex at 2201 Recreation Dr., Lynn Haven, FL 32444. The sand is self-serve, so please bring a shovel to fill up your bags.

www.cityoflynnhaven.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lynn Haven, FL
Government
City
Lynn Haven, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sandbags#Recreation Dr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...

Comments / 1

Community Policy