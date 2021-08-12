SANDBAGS AVAILABLE TO LYNN HAVEN RESIDENTS
Ten free sandbags are available to all Lynn Haven residents. You can pick up the bags at the Cain Griffin Park & A.L. Kinsaul Concessions. Cain Griffin Park concessions is open Monday - Friday 10am-6pm, closed on Tuesday, Saturday 10am-6pm and Sunday 1pm-6pm. A.L. Kinsaul Park location is open Friday & Saturday 10am-6pm only. Sand is located at the Lynn Haven Sports Complex at 2201 Recreation Dr., Lynn Haven, FL 32444. The sand is self-serve, so please bring a shovel to fill up your bags.www.cityoflynnhaven.com
