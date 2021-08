Seems meta to explain to you why blogs are great…through a blog, but how else would I prove my point? Blogging was once seen as a fad but has proven to be the best way to consistently get content out there and drive traffic to your website. But of course you already know this because you read this blog religiously for hot marketing tips, right?! Admitting that this is your favorite blog is the first step. Once you’ve done that, muddled through writer’s block to then finally wake up in the middle of the night with a lightning bolt idea for a must-read blog, come on back here for some pointers on how to reach the most readers.