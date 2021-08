US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced he and his husband Chasten have become parents. According to Mr Buttigieg, the couple is in the still in the adoption process, and will have more information in the future. It is unclear if they currently have a child living with them. "For some time, Chasten and I have wanted to grow our family. We're overjoyed to share that we've become parents! The process isn't done yet and we're thankful for the love, support and respect for our privacy that has been offered to us," Mr Buttigieg said. "We can't wait to share...