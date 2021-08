CyberKongz, an NFT which began as a collection of 1000 unique NFTs this year, has reached a popularity peak recently. So much that it toppled NFT marketplace OpenSea, along with Uniswap, the most popular decentralized exchange in the world, from their position as the largest consumer of Ethereum fee burning. This has marked a craze in NFTs which are animal-themed- to such an extreme that they have become a major hit in the consumption of Ethereum translation fees over the last 24 hours.