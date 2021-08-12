Cancel
Some Diabetes Meds Might Also Lower Alzheimer’s Risk

doctorslounge.com
 5 days ago

Last Updated: August 12, 2021. THURSDAY, Aug. 12, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Older adults who take certain diabetes drugs may see a slower decline in their memory and thinking skills, a new study suggests. Researchers in South Korea found that among older people who'd been having memory issues, those using...

www.doctorslounge.com

