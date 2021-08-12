Mississippi's Hospital System Could Collapse Within 10 Days Under COVID's Strain
Coronavirus news is coming fast and furious as the delta variant fuels another surge in cases across the United States. Arkansas set a record for hospitalizations, while officials in one Florida county are urging residents to "consider other options" before calling 911. Health officials in Mississippi said the state's hospital system could collapse in five to 10 days if the current trajectory continues.www.northcountrypublicradio.org
