U.S. Encounters An 'Unprecedented' Number Of Migrants. DHS Says 'It's Complicated'

By Joel Rose
North Country Public Radio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHomeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says immigration authorities are encountering an "unprecedented number of migrants" at the southern border. Authorities encountered migrants more than 212,000 times in July, according to official numbers released Thursday — including nearly 19,000 unaccompanied children, surpassing the monthly record set in March. In a visit...

