Hello, This blog is about creating an Image Classification model for PCBs(Printed Circuit boards) to detect defective PCBs and classify them as Good or Bad. So for that, we will create a Deep Learning Model and try to get the best possible results along with proper visualisation of each step. After creating the working model, we will create a Web Application for the same using Flask. You can find the code for this project on my GitHub along with the setup instruction file below. So, let’s go ahead and flex.