The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday reported three more COVID-19 deaths in the state and 375 new coronavirus cases. The update covers data collected since Saturday. Aroostook County has recorded 27 new infections in the past three days for a total of around 130 active cases. Statewide, the seven-day average for new infections is at 169 per day. The vast majority of the new cases are among people who have not been vaccinated. The CDC reports 82 people are hospitalized with the disease in Maine, with more than half of them in critical care.