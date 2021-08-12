Cancel
NBA

Living out a different 'NBA Dream'

People's Defender
People's Defender
 5 days ago
2014 Manchester High School graduate Tyler Brummett is now a member of the NBA Atlanta Hawks organization. (Provided photo)

By Mark Carpenter

People's Defender

When Tyler Brummett walked across the stage at Manchester High School in 2014 and received his diploma, he had no idea where his life would take him some seven years later. A four-sport athlete with the Greyhounds, Brummett had dreams of coming back to the high school arena, but those ideas veered off quickly into a different direction. Surviving a horrific car crash in July of 2015, Brummett found his way into the Sports Management Department at Wilmington College and for him, as they say, the rest is history.

You can now found Brummett in the state of Georgia, far from Adams County, where he is now the “Manager, Premium Club Sales”, focusing on business and corporate sales for the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks. A far cry from the lifelong sports fan who thought he would be a teacher or coach on the high school level, instead now handling over a million dollars in revenue.

“My love for sports came from my dad, Raymond Brummett,” says Tyler. “The man eats, sleeps, and breathes sports. To this day he’s my go-to guy for sports knowledge. When I was growing up there was a sports trivia game called ‘ESPN Sports Scene-It’ and Dad would beat my friends and I every single time we played. My parents made it possible for me to play all the sports I loved and for that I’m forever grateful. The sacrifices that Dad, my Mom (Aba Adamson), and my stepmom (Nancy Brummett) made were incredible.”

“I really originally wanted to be a High School Athletic Director, I had a great relationship with Chris Young during his time at Manchester as my AD and I always wanted to coach. I was blessed with some amazing coaches in my years- Aaron Lockhart in basketball, Jason Mantell in football, Brett Spencer, Kyle Brewer, Mathias Applegate, and Mark Carpenter in baseball.”

After graduating from MHS, Brummett moved on to Wilmington College where he was a member of the football team his freshman year, but then his life took a dramatic and almost fatal turn.

“I was in a horrible accident in July 2015,” recalls Brummett. “I was working at Snappy’s in Seaman and was making a delivery when I was ‘t-boned’ on my passenger side. I was air-cared to UC Hospital and spent 10 days in ICU with very little consciousness. They had even called my Mom and told her I had passed away on the helicopter flight. After ICU, I was sent to Drake Hospital for rehab and I barely remember any of it. There’s about a solid month of my life I really don’t remember. I spent the next year of my life just trying to do therapy/rehab to get back to some type of normalcy, striving to get back on the football field. Eventually, my doctors told me that football was off the table since I had suffered a traumatic brain injury.”

The accident cost Brummett an entire year of college and when he finally returned to the Wilmington campus and a new Sports Management instructor became the influence that changed his career path. A conversation with instructor Alan Ledford, where Ledford mentioned “sports sales” and the seed was planted. Though Brummett still pursued the hopes of being a coach or AD, other doors would soon open, courtesy of Ledford and the Wilmington Sports Management Department.

“Wilmington opened up doors that I never thought possible,” says Brummett. “One of the big reasons I switched to Sports Management was because Alan mentioned partnering with the Super Bowl, the College Football Playoff, the Flying to the Hoop Invitational, etc. I told him that I would put the work in if he would just guide me, I’ve now been to the last five Super Bowls and was able to experience the College Football championship between Alabama and Georgia. Those were huge experiences that looked good on my resume.”

After graduating from Wilmington in 2018, Brummett still planned to go the coach/AD route until another conversation with Ledford led him to Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland and the Mount Union Sports Sales Workshop & Job Fair, where nearly every professional sports league would be represented but Brummett felt like the trip would be a waste of time.

“He convinced me to go, telling me I could succeed in the industry because I could ‘talk’ so I decided to give it a shot. I ended up talking to about 20 teams from all over the country and every major sports league. I borrowed my stepfather’s suit and I truly had no idea what I was doing. One thing I learned from my parents is to never let anyone tell you that you can’t do something so I buckled up and figured it out. The first few interviews were intimidating but I started to feel my groove after a bit and realized this was serious.”

“I had a legitimate chance to work for a professional sports team, so I locked in. I interviewed with the Atlanta Hawks and the flow went well. I told them I was the last person they should offer a job if they were looking for experience, but I promised them if they gave me a chance, they’d never regret it, I’d be the hardest working person in the company. Some things don’t show up on a resume was exactly what I told them. I guess the conviction in my voice earned me a spot. I got about seven job offers after that day and decided my top three choices were Atlanta, Orlando, and Phoenix. I cancelled my spring break plans and drove to Orlando/Atlanta to meet with the teams at their offices. It was amazing to be able to think I could truly pick where I wanted to start my career, where I wanted to live, etc. I officially accepted the Hawks offer in March 2018 and started there in July 2018.”

“I started off in an entry level sales position,” Brummett continued. “I was selling season tickets, group outings, and suite rentals. I hit my yearly goal about six months in and doubled it in about seven months and then accepted a position to the Account Executive Team which is more senior level and is focused more on selling businesses and corporate. I doubled my yearly goal in that department as well and I’ve led the team every year I’ve been with the Hawks. I recently accepted another promotion and my new title is ‘Manager, Premium Club Sales’, so now I completely focus on business and corporate sales.I’m on pace to have one of the best sales years ever for the Hawks and I’m extremely grateful and proud of my work. God is good!”

“As far as the future, I would love to get into a management position. I’ve been with the Hawks, who made an exciting run last season to the Eastern Conference finals, for three years and I’ve led my department each year. I’ve had opportunities to leave but I turned them down because of how the Hawks have treated me. They’ve been great to me so I plan to keep climbing within their organization.”

For those naysayers who say that small town kid can’t make it big, Brummett strongly disagrees.

“No matter where you come from, no matter what you’ve been through, do whatever you want in life. As a kid growing up in Adams County, I never thought any of this could be possible. If one parent or kid can read my story and be motivated, then that’s a win. I just want to share my story to give that one person hope. Work your butt off and good things will happen. We all have the same 24 hours in a day, right? I’m a first generation college student who played every sport in high school, just trying to get to college to make something of myself. My parents couldn’t put me through college so this was all on me. After the accident, I could have packed it in, but life is 10% what happens to you and 90% how you react to what happens to you. I can be found on Facebook and I’d love to have conversations with any kid who would like to talk about the opportunities I’ve had. “

“I feel that it’s my time to give back.”

People's Defender

People's Defender

