San Francisco to Require Vaccination to Dine Indoors

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced Thursday that customers and employees at restaurants and bars must show proof of vaccination prior to entry starting next week. The mandate will go into effect August 20. Restaurant employees have until October 13 to be fully vaccinated. The requirement doesn't apply to customers who are ordering takeout or individuals who are not eligible to receive the vaccine, like those under 12 years old. The health order also applies to clubs, theaters and entertainment venues, as well as indoor gyms and other fitness establishments. Additionally, those attending events with 1,000 people or more must provide proof of vaccination. Previously, state and local rules required proof of vaccination or testing to attend indoor mega-events with 5,000 people or more.