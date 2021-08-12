Invoice vs. Bill: What’s the Difference?

We may receive payment from affiliate links included within this content. Our affiliate partners do not influence our editorial opinions or analysis. To learn more, see our Advertiser Disclosure. When you’re planning a trip you want to make sure you have the right financial protection for the money you’re putting down—as well as the money you’ll have to spend in a travel emergency. Many credit cards, especially premium credit cards targeted toward frequent travelers, come with a suite of travel insurance protections that provide coverage if something goes wrong with your trip. But is coverage from a credit card as good as...