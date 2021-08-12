Invoice vs. Bill: What’s the Difference?
The words “invoice” and “bill” are often used interchangeably, but they have different meanings for buyers and sellers. Generally, businesses issue invoices to their customers or clients for goods and services rendered, which the latter treats as a bill (accounts payable). However, businesses can issue both bills and invoices to their clients. Invoices typically record recurring service-based purchases, whereas bills are issued for one-time purchases.www.thebalance.com
