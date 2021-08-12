A Guide to Assets and Liabilities

New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mefcom Capital Markets Limited Q1FY22 announced its un-audited financial results for the First Quarter ended 30th June 2021. Total income stood at Rs. 1675.57 lakhs in FY21 as compared to Rs. 103.05 in FY20, a growth of 1526%. Total Comprehensive Income stood at Rs. 347.54 lakhs in FY21 as compared to Rs. 56.96 lakhs in FY20, a growth of 510%. Profit after Tax (PAT) stood at Rs. 198.02 lakhs in FY21 as compared to Rs. 38.86 lakhs in FY20, a growth of 410%. Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at Rs. 2.17 in FY21 as compared to Rs. 0.43 in FY 20, a growth of 405%. Free Reserves stood at Rs. 937.81 lakhs in FY21 as compared to Rs. 326.97 lakhs in FY20, a growth of 186.82%Commenting on the results, Vijay Mehta, FounderChairman said, "The year 2020-21 has truly been 'The Turn-Around Year' for Mefcom as it has seen steady quarter-by-quarter growth throughout the 12 months period. What's more satisfying is that the comprehensive income for the 3 months period ending 30-06-2021 at Rs. 347 lacs has surpassed the comprehensive income of the whole period of the previous 12 months. Our EPS for the quarter stands at Rs. 2.17 as compared to the full year 2020-21 EPS of Rs. 2.70."Over the years, we have grown steadily and have demonstrated our resilience even in times of adversity faced by the business and the industry. The growth in profits this year has been achieved by capitalizing on strategic initiatives to strengthen and diversify our business mix, generating cost savings and efficiently managing our existing portfolio of assets and services. With a resilient business model and expected continued growth in capital markets, we are well-positioned to take advantage and grow further during the current year as well.