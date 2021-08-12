25 Fall Jackets That Complete Your Look for Every Occasion

If Bella Hadid’s recent street style is any indication, the matching two-piece set is having a moment. Cooler than a dress or suit, but more put together than a standard outfit, the two-piece hits a rare sartorial sweet spot. It’s the Goldilocks porridge of looks. Plus, of course, you can also wear each element separately, so you’re getting more mileage out of each item. An embroidered floral halter and skirt by Agua Bendita, for example, is a fabulous cocktail or casual wedding guest ensemble—worn alone, though, the top takes on a whole new, beachy personality, while the skirt feels right for a casual weekend. The rest of our favorites cover a variety of silhouettes and materials to suit any occasion: Go flouncy and feminine in green taffeta from Molly Goddard, keep things sleek and sexy in a soft leather tube top and pants by Rosetta Getty, or channel an early 2000s pop music video in full denim Bottega Veneta. Whatever vibe you’re going for, there’s a set that fits the bill.