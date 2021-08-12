Cancel
Agriculture

World Corn Production: Ranking of Countries (USDA)

By Rob Cook
beef2live.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorld corn production projected down 8.7 million metric tons from last month. The world is projected to produce 1.19 billion metric tons of corn, down 8.7 million metric tons from last month. Foreign corn production is forecast higher relative to last month. Ukraine corn production is raised as a reduction...

AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat firms on global supply concerns; corn, beans rise

SINGAPORE, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures bounced back on Tuesday as worries over adverse weather in key exporters across the Northern Hemisphere acted as a support to the market. Soybeans jumped to their highest since July 30 while corn gained ground after the U.S. Department of Agriculture cut...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Corn, soy firm as crop conditions in focus; wheat falls

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybeans edged higher on Tuesday as lower-than-expected U.S. crop ratings underscored mixed growing conditions, while the market awaited results from a Midwest field tour. Gains were capped by signs of slower demand in some markets as consumers adjust to elevated prices and...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soy futures rise on U.S. export demand; wheat retreats

CHICAGO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rose on steady export demand and uncertainty over the U.S. crop on Tuesday, while profit-taking dragged down wheat futures after a rally, traders said. Corn futures were near unchanged. Gains in soybeans came after the U.S. Department of Agriculture...
Agriculturebeef2live.com

Weekly Grain Movement – Corn and soybeans trend higher

The latest batch of grain export inspection data from USDA, out Monday morning and covering the week through Aug. 12, held mixed but mostly positive numbers for traders to digest. Corn and soybeans each trended higher week-over-week. Corn totals were on the lower end of analyst estimates, however, while soybeans were on the upper end of trade guesses. Wheat volume stumbled lower from last week but stayed near the middle of analyst estimates.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat extends gains, lingers near 8-1/2-year high on supply woes

CANBERRA, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose for a third consecutive session on Monday, as concerns over global supplies amid unfavourable weather in major grain producers kept prices at their highest in more than eight years. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat hovers near 8-1/2-year high on global supply concerns

CHICAGO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures took a breather on Monday after setting 8-1/2-year highs last week on concerns about tightening supplies in exporting countries hit by harsh weather. Russian agriculture consultancy Sovecon trimmed its forecast for Russia's crop by 0.3% from last week in...
Agriculturestjosephpost.com

Corn export sales jump while Wheat sales decline

The USDA says corn sales for the 2020-2021 marketing year that ends on August 31 jumped while wheat sales declined. Sales of corn for offshore delivery totaled 377,600 metric tons in the seven days ending on August 5. That’s up noticeably from the previous week and the prior four-week average. Mexico was the big buyer at 144,500 metric tons, followed by Japan and Venezuela.
Agriculturevanceairscoop.com

Grains spike on surprise USDA cuts

Howdy market watchers. Thursday’s USDA report was indeed the catalyst for grains as I wrote last week. In fact, there wasn’t much at all going on until the fireworks from the monthly World Supply, Demand and Crop Production reports were released. In a surprise move, the USDA lowered U.S. average...
Agriculturebeef2live.com

Top 20 Most Produced Foods In Myanmar

Rice (paddy) was the most produced food commodity in Myanmar in 2019 followed by rice milled equivalent and sugarcane. Myanmar produced more than 26 million metric tons of rice in 2019. Myanmar produced more than 1 million metric tons of 13 different food commodities in 2019.
Agriculturedtnpf.com

Corn, Wheat Futures Surge Following Bullish USDA Production and WASDE Report Numbers

USDA's World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimate (WASDE) report for August 2021 gave some early Thursday morning sellers a bad case of indigestion. Prior to the report release, corn and soybeans were trading with significant losses. Upon the report release, the bullish yield, production and ending stocks numbers for both corn and wheat sent sellers scrambling for cover and buyers flocking to buy. Soybeans reluctantly followed the strength before fading late in the day.
Agriculturedtnpf.com

The USDA Throws out Early Estimates of Canadian Production

The USDA has stuck out its neck in August with sharp revisions lower shown for Canada's all-wheat production (including durum) as well as canola. While the estimates will attract debate, they more closely reflect the situation faced than is currently shown by the Canadian government. The first official production estimates will not be released until Aug. 30 in Canada, while revisions to capture a lower harvested area this growing season will not be seen until the December production of field crops report.
Agriculturetheprowersjournal.com

USDA CROP PRODUCTION – AUGUST 2021–

Based on August 1 conditions, corn production in Colorado is forecast at 145.60 million bushels, according to the August 1 Agricultural Yield Survey conducted by the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. This forecast is up 18 percent from last year’s 122.96 million bushels. The 1.12 million acres expected to be harvested for grain this year is unchanged from the June estimate and up 60,000 acres from the acres harvested a year ago. Average yield is expected to increase 14.0 bushels per acre from last year to 130.0 bushels per acre. As of August 1, Colorado’s corn crop condition was rated 1 percent very poor, 9 percent poor, 25 percent fair, 50 percent good, and 15 percent excellent. Corn silking was 86 percent complete, compared with 82 percent last year and the 5-year average of 75 percent.
Eau Claire, WIWEAU-TV 13

USDA lowers corn, beef and pork production estimates

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As expected, USDA economists lowered the estimates for the size of this year’s corn crop yesterday in their August Supply and Demand report. They took almost 5 bushels an acre off their estimates from last month putting this year’s crop at 14.75 billion bushels on yields of 174.6 bushels an acre—down 415 million bushels from July’s estimates. That also reduced ending stocks for the current marketing year by 190 million bushels—down to 1.24 billion bushels. But the report did increase the expected average corn price by 15 cents—up to $5.75 a bushel. For soybeans, yesterday’s report cut production by almost 1 bushel an acre, down to 50 bushels which lowers production estimates to about 4.34 billion bushels. But economists did raise ending soybean stocks to 160 million bushels based on lower projections for the soybean crush and exports. That also means the expected soybean price is expected to remain at $13.70 a bushel for the current marketing year.
Agriculturefoodmanufacturing.com

USDA Forecasts Higher 2021 Corn & Soybean Production

WASHINGTON — The Crop Production report issued Aug. 12 by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) forecasted soybean and corn production up from 2020. Soybean production is up 5% from last year, forecast at 4.34 billion bushels; corn growers are expected to increase their production 4% from 2020, forecast at 14.8 billion bushels.
Agriculturemarketresearchtelecast.com

USDA lowers outlook for US corn and soybean crops

CHICAGO, USA, Aug 12 (Reuters) – US corn and soybean production will be lower than previously thought, as dry soils in the main growing areas in the west of the country reduced the chances of a bumper crop, the government reported Thursday. Corn production is likely to reach 14.75 billion...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat eases ahead of USDA report; corn, soybeans fall

SINGAPORE, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures fell on Thursday as traders squared positions ahead of a widely watched U.S. agricultural report expected to show a tightening in world supplies. "U.S. supply/demand report is key for price direction and we are expecting a revision in production outlook," a Singapore-based...
Agriculturedtnpf.com

USDA Releases August Crop Production, WASDE Reports

OMAHA (DTN) -- The National Agricultural Statistics Service estimates a national average corn yield of 174.6 bushels per acre (bpa), which is down 4.9 bpa from July, toward the low end of pre-report expectations. On soybeans, they expect yields to average 50 bpa, only .8 below their previous estimate and...

