World Corn Production: Ranking of Countries (USDA)

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As expected, USDA economists lowered the estimates for the size of this year’s corn crop yesterday in their August Supply and Demand report. They took almost 5 bushels an acre off their estimates from last month putting this year’s crop at 14.75 billion bushels on yields of 174.6 bushels an acre—down 415 million bushels from July’s estimates. That also reduced ending stocks for the current marketing year by 190 million bushels—down to 1.24 billion bushels. But the report did increase the expected average corn price by 15 cents—up to $5.75 a bushel. For soybeans, yesterday’s report cut production by almost 1 bushel an acre, down to 50 bushels which lowers production estimates to about 4.34 billion bushels. But economists did raise ending soybean stocks to 160 million bushels based on lower projections for the soybean crush and exports. That also means the expected soybean price is expected to remain at $13.70 a bushel for the current marketing year.