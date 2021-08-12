World Corn Production: Ranking of Countries (USDA)

Based on August 1 conditions, corn production in Colorado is forecast at 145.60 million bushels, according to the August 1 Agricultural Yield Survey conducted by the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. This forecast is up 18 percent from last year’s 122.96 million bushels. The 1.12 million acres expected to be harvested for grain this year is unchanged from the June estimate and up 60,000 acres from the acres harvested a year ago. Average yield is expected to increase 14.0 bushels per acre from last year to 130.0 bushels per acre. As of August 1, Colorado’s corn crop condition was rated 1 percent very poor, 9 percent poor, 25 percent fair, 50 percent good, and 15 percent excellent. Corn silking was 86 percent complete, compared with 82 percent last year and the 5-year average of 75 percent.
