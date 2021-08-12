Pascal Mouawad: Celebrity Jeweler Lists His Bel-Air Mansion for $15.75 Million
World-renowned celebrity jeweler Pascal Mouawad lists his Bel Air mansion for $15.75 million. According to toptenrealestatedeals.com, Mouawad’s fine jewelry designs have graced runways and red carpets from the Oscars to Paris Fashion Week and worn by celebrities from Elizabeth Taylor to Britney Spears. He has produced eight gemstone-encrusted Fantasy Bras for the Victoria’s Secret Runway Show, landing him in the Guinness Book of World Records for the world’s most valuable bra for his “Very Sexy Fantasy Bra” worn by Heidi Klum in 2011.www.justluxe.com
