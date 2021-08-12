Pascal Mouawad: Celebrity Jeweler Lists His Bel-Air Mansion for $15.75 Million

Cooking With Paris feels like a show that shouldn’t exist, and yet I’m happy it does. The irreverent “cooking” show follows one of the most famous women of the early ’00s — Paris Hilton — as she attempts to master cooking with the help of some famous friends. What makes Netflix’s Cooking With Paris so fascinating is, in fact, watching the dynamics of those friendships. No, you’re not going to learn anything about food watching Cooking With Paris, but you will learn about Paris Hilton. And in Cooking With Paris Episode 1, we get to see Hilton’s chemistry with her most famous BFF, Kim Kardashian.