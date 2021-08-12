Adams County gets new Wildlife Officer

New Adams County Wildlife Officer Gus Kiebel. ( Photo by ODNR)

By Tom Cross

A new Ohio Division of Wildlife officer has been assigned to Adams County. Officer Gus Kiebel takes over the reins from Houston Wireman, who served as Adams County wildlife officer from March of 2019 after a two year vacancy.

Kiebel previously served as Clermont County wildlife office for nine years after graduating from the Wildlife Officer Academy in 2012.

Officer Kiebel hales from Licking County and is a graduate of Northridge High School in Alexandria. Kiebel also holds a degree in Wildlife Management of Hocking College, afterwards attending and graduating from University of West Virginia in 2011.

Kiebel joins a long list of ODNR Wildlife Officers previously assigned to Adams County; Ed Becker, Jerry Camp, Erryl Woldemuth, Kevin Behr, Chris Gilkey, Mark Schemmel, Scott Cartwright, and Houston Wireman.

Kiebel is an avid outdoorsman and enjoys hunting, fishing and snowboarding.

Wildlife officers have statewide enforcement of wildlife regulations, protect state lands, waterways and property, and play a vital role informing the public about Ohio’s outdoors.