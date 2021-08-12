Breguet Introduces Its Sporty and Modern Model of the Type XXI 3815 Chronograph
Breguet is recognized for its significant contribution to watchmaking and craftsmanship and is also associated with the world of aviation. In response to an order from the French armed forces, Breguet launched the production of a legendary watch, the Type XX chronograph, which would equip the French Air Force and Naval Aviation until the early 1980s. Today, the brand completes its collection with a new resolutely sporty and modern model, the Type XXI 3815 chronograph.www.justluxe.com
