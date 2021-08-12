Breguet Introduces Its Sporty and Modern Model of the Type XXI 3815 Chronograph

Last year CFMoto launched its 250SR and 300SR sportbikes—a brace of single-cylinder race replicas to compete with the likes of Honda’s CBR300R—and now the firm is about to debut a higher-spec machine in the form of the new SR-R. The existing 250SR and 300SR are identical in all but their capacities, with the smaller version reserved for markets with license or insurance categories based on engine size, while most countries get the bigger 300SR. Despite their different capacities, both bikes make virtually the same amount of power and share identical dimensions including a ready-to-ride weight, fully fueled, of 165 kilograms (364 pounds). Now, a new Chinese type-approval document has revealed the existence of the uprated 250SR-R, and inevitably there will also be a 300SR-R version for markets that currently get the larger model.