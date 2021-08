The Cleveland Indians will play the last game of their three-game series against the Detroit Tigers in Comerica Park, MI, on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at 1:10 PM (EDT). The Indians won the first game by three runs on Friday, but the Tigers evened the series on Saturday with a two-run triumph. On the road, the Indians, who are 56-59, are five matches under .500 and 11.5 matches behind first-place Chicago. In a 6-4 defeat on the road last night, Cleveland finished 3-for-15 with players in scoring position and left 9 men on base.